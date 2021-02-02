Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

