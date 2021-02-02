Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,863 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.25. 10,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,737. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

