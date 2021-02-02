Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46,645 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 9.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.