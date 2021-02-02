Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.95. 236,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

