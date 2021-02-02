Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,932 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,932 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 4,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,451. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

