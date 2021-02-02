Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $13.70.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

