Opium Market Capitalization Achieves $81.60 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $19.61 or 0.00054709 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded flat against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $81.60 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00140026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00250588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036916 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

