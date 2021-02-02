OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $14.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $16.04 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $41.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $42.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.90 million, with estimates ranging from $46.32 million to $55.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

OPRX opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a PE ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,032 shares of company stock worth $792,962. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

