Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

