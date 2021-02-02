Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 265.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 685,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

