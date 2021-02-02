Orbs Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $805,505.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00847644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.54 or 0.04781369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

