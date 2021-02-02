Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.42 on Tuesday, reaching $202.26. 371,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,339,203. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

