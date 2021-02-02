Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Cardinal Health makes up 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

CAH traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,721. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

