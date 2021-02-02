Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,410 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of GPC traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. 7,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

