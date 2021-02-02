Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,548 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 439,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,589,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

