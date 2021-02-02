Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Sells $2,047,011.36 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 15,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oshkosh by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

