Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ossen Innovation stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. Ossen Innovation has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.69.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

