OST (OST) Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, OST has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $20.84 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

