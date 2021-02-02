Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

