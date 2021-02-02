Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXINF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

About Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

