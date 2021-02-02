OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $15.90.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

