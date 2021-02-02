Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,698 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $652,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Shares of CM stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

