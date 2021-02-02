Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

