Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

