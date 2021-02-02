Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of VNO opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

