Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

