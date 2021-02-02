Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

