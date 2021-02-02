Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,658 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spire by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 335,777 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spire by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

SR stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

