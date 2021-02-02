Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 693 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 42.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $320.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $368.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.81.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

