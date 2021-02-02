Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 46,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

