Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGTK opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

