PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 949,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 53,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.