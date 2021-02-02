Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

