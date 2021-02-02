Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 10,443 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of -565.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

