Palladium Partners LLC Buys 2,053 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 578.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

