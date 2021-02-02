Palladium Partners LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $466.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.80. The company has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.