Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $259.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

