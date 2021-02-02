Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

