Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.98.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

