Palladium Partners LLC Sells 10,386 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.