Palladium Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.56. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.