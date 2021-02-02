Palladium Partners LLC Sells 4,957 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,194. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

