Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.94. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 46,361 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

