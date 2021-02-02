Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Down 72.7% Over Last 7 Days

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Paparazzi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $8,742.32 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded 72.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00257526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037581 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io.

