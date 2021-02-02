Paradiem LLC Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

SITE traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

