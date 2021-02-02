Paradiem LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 188,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $474,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $356,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 32,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,111. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

