Paradiem LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of RH stock traded up $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $488.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

