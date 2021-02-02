Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 121,590 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 6,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,557. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

