Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 80,378 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,002. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

