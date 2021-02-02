Paradiem LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $5,070,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $151.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,903. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

